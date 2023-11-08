Why Is Gan (GAN) Stock Up 94% Today?

Gan (NASDAQ:GAN) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions company announced an acquisition deal with Sega Sammy Creation.
Sega Sammy Creation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY), is acquiring Gan for $1.97 per share in cash. That represents a 121% premium over the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.
The merger would see shares of GAN stock no longer trade on the public market. It would also have the company become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sega Sammy Creation.
The merger requires the approval of GAN shareholders and regulators. This has the two expecting the deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.
CEO Commentary on the GAN Stock Deal
Seamus McGill, chairman and interim CEO of Gan, said the following about the acquisition deal with Sega Sammy:
“Market share concentration in the U.S. B2C space, a slower than expected adoption of regulated online gaming in the U.S., along with changes to key customer contracts make the near-term operating environment challenging without ample capital resources. Sega Sammy has those resources and GAN is a strategic complement to their existing gaming portfolio. We believe this all-cash offer, at a substantial premium to recent trading prices, is the value-maximizing path for our shareholders.”
With this news comes heavy trading of GAN stock. As of this writing, more than 3 million shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 268,000 shares.
GAN stock is up 94.4% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.