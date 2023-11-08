Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Wednesday and we’re starting the morning with a breakdown of the biggest ones.
We’re knee-deep in earnings season with many companies releasing Q3 results today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is rocketing more than 275% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Gan (NASDAQ:GAN) shares are soaring over 94% after announcing an acquisition deal.
- Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) stock is surging more than 54% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares are gaining over 43% without any clear news this morning.
- American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock is increasing close to 25% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares are rising more than 24% with the release of positive study results.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock is heading over 22% higher after beating Q3 earnings estimates.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares are jumping 19% on Wednesday morning.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock is getting an over 18% boost on Wednesday.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares are up more than 17% today.
10 Top Losers
- Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock is plummeting nearly 61% on poor study results.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares are crashing over 33% after missing Q3 estimates.
- Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) stock is diving more than 26% with its latest earnings release.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) shares are tumbling over 24% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is taking an almost 23% beating on a weak earnings outlook.
- Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares are falling more than 21% as it seeks to cut costs.
- Toast (NYSE:TOST) stock is dropping over 20% after reporting a loss in Q3.
- Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) shares are sliding more than 18% following a rally yesterday.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) stock is decreasing over 18% alongside preliminary Q3 results.
- Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 18% with its latest earnings report.
