Why Is RiskOn International (ROI) Stock Up 21% Today?

RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) stock is rising higher on Tuesday as investors in the gaming and metaverse company react to insider buying.
That insider buying comes from Milton C. Ault III, a more than 10% shareholder in the company. He bought a total of 2,133 shares of ROI stock with these purchases.
The first stock buy saw him acquire 500 shares of ROI stock for $0.4093 each. The remaining 1,633 shares were bought for between $0.38 to $0.3877 per share in a series of open market purchases.
Investors will note that the first batch of shares were bought directly by Ault III. The remaining are held indirectly through Ault Alpha LP.
How This Affects ROI Stock
Stock purchases such as these can act as a morale boost for investors in the company. They can also inspire other investors to purchase stakes in the stock as they following the example of the buyer.
In this case, shares of ROI stock are seeing heavy trading following the insider buying news. That has more than 3.3 million shares of RiskOn International have changed hands this morning. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 115,000 shares.
ROI stock is up 20.9% as of Tuesday morning but was down 95.7% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent stock market stories are going to want to stick around!
We’re offering coverage of all the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning Black Friday sales and more. All of this info is ready to go at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday Take AFRM, SHOP, AMZN, JMIA Stocks Higher
- Housing Market Crash Alert: New Home Sales Just Fell
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed