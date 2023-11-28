Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning with all of the latest news today!
Moving stocks this morning are insider buying, new contracts earnings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) stock is rocketing 78% higher alongside insider buying.
- ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ:ESGL) shares are soaring more than 63% after announcing a new multi-year contract.
- Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) stock is surging over 36% after withdrawing a proposed public offering.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares are rising more than 23% without any clear news this morning.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is gaining 22% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
- UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) shares are increasing over 21% following several stock ownership updates.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock is climbing more than 18% despite a lack of news today.
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares are jumping over 18% after announcing the expansion of a collaboration.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is getting a more than 18% boost after regaining Nasdaq listing compliance.
- PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) shares are up over 16% alongside its Q3 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) stock is crashing more than 65% after pricing a public offering of its shares.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares are plummeting over 39% as it also prices a public share offering.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock is diving more than 36% alongside a delisting notice and transfer update.
- Next e GO (NASDAQ:EGOX) shares are taking an over 19% beating without any apparent news to report.
- MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) stock is tumbling more than 14% on Tuesday morning.
- Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares are sliding over 11% despite no recent news worth mentioning.
- Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) stock is dropping more than 10% after a study missed its primary endpoint.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAF) shares are falling over 10% on Tuesday.
- Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock is decreasing more than 9% today.
- Micromobility com (NASDAQ:MCOM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% as it offers 20 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.