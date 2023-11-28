Why Is SenesTech (SNES) Stock Down 36% Today?

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock is dropping on Tuesday after the animal fertility control company priced a public offering of its shares.
SenesTech is selling 3,846,154 shares of its common stock for $1.30 each. Investors will also note that each of the shares in this offering comes with Series D and Series warrants. Each of these warrants is able to be exercised for $1.30 for another share of SNES stock.
SenesTech is expecting gross proceeds of $5 million from this stock offering. The company notes that it intends to use the money secured from this offering for general corporate purposes.
How This Affects SNES Stock
It’s common for a stock to fall once a public offering of the shares has been announced. That makes sense as the offering increases the total number of outstanding shares available. Doing so also dilutes the investments of current shareholders.
Adding to that is the low offering price of $1.30 per share. That’s a significant discount over the stock’s prior closing price of $1.88 per share. It makes sense the stock would at least fall to match that price, if not head even lower.
SNES stock is down 36.2% as of Tuesday morning.
