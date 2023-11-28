Why Is ESGL Holdings (ESGL) Stock Up 54% Today?

ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ:ESGL) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the waste solutions company announced a renewed contract with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited.
According to a press release, the Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd subsidiary of ESGL Holdings renewed its Used Catalyst Disposal Contract with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited. That will see it continue to offer catalyst waste disposal services to the company through Dec. 31, 2025.
Quek Leng Chuang, chairman and CEO of ESGL Holdings, said the following about the renewed contract.
“SRC is an important customer to ESGL. We are delighted to continue to collaborate with the petrochemical industry to bring circular economy solutions. The renewal for 2 years is a testament to the Company’s strategy, execution, and long-term potential with the support of our long term partners like SRC.”
ESGL Stock Movement on Tuesday
Following this announcement, shares of ESGL stock are seeing increased activity today. That has more than 4.4 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. This is already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 346,000 shares.
ESGL stock is up 54.3% as of Tuesday morning. That builds on a 42% rally on Monday.
