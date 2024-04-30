Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Our coverage for Tuesday starts with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on today!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a proposed public offering update and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock is rocketing more than 88% after withdrawing a proposed public offering.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares are soaring over 29% on heavy pre-market trading.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is surging close to 25% after launching an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered anomaly detector.
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) shares are rising more than 22% without any clear news this morning.
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) stock is gaining over 20% after beating EPS and revenue estimates in Q1.
- GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) shares are increasing 20% after Q1 revenue beat estimates.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock is climbing more than 19% despite a lack of news today.
- Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) shares are heading over 19% higher on a strategic partnership.
- Kulr Technology (NYSEMKT:KULR) stock is jumping more than 19% on Tuesday morning.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) shares are up over 15% with no obvious news to report.
10 Top Losers
- Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) stock is diving more than 22% following a major rally on Monday.
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares are tumbling over 15% alongside its Q1 earnings report.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock is taking a more than 15% beating this morning.
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) shares are sliding over 14% with a lackluster guidance.
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock is dropping more than 13% without any obvious news this morning.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) shares are decreasing 13% on Tuesday morning.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock is falling over 12% on weak guidance.
- Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) shares are slipping more than 12% after naming a new CEO.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is dipping almost 12% today.
- MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% on insider trading.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.