Piper Sandler Just Issued a Key Warning on Plug Power (PLUG) Stock

Piper Sandler downgraded hydrogen supplier Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to “underweight” and cut its price target on PLUG stock from $6.50 to $2.30.
In response, Plug Power stock fell 6% on Dec. 18 and another 4% overnight. It opened this morning at $4.27 per share, its market capitalization near $2.5 billion.
Piper Pulling the Plug
The brokerage said the 2024 election raised risks for renewable plays like Plug Power. It also cited worries about finance costs for its hydrogen projects.
But Plug Power has more problems than an election or Jerome Powell.
Most importantly, there are many ways to get hydrogen and Plug Power’s “green hydrogen” may not be the low-cost producer.
Oil companies want to produce “brown hydrogen” by burning natural gas. It can be made from waste fuel gas as “blue hydrogen.” There are pockets of hydrogen underground, which can be drilled for and sold as “white hydrogen.”
But all hydrogen is chemically identical. Plug Power calls its hydrogen “green” because it’s collected from Olin (NYSE:OLN) alkali pits. The company also wants to use electricity derived from solar and wind farms to produce hydrogen from water.
What may save Plug Power is its role in producing hydrogen production equipment and small fuel cells using hydrogen in warehouse forklifts. These businesses are not being disrupted in the way hydrogen supply is being disrupted. But Plug Power will still need to build infrastructure to collect hydrogen from alternate sources.
Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets estimates Plug Power will need $750 million over the next year to stay in business. The company is seeking a loan from the U.S. Department of Energy worth $1.5 billion and waiting on news of tax credits.
PLUG Stock: What Happens Next?
Plug Power must adapt to new sources of hydrogen supply. I don’t see how it makes that turn absent a major reorganization, which could include bankruptcy. But I could be wrong.
As of this writing, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.