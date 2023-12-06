SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Why Is MicroAlgo (MLGO) Stock Up 55% Today?

MLGO stock is up on training news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 6, 2023, 8:11 am EST

  • MicroAlgo (MLGO) stock is rising higher after announcing a collaboration agreement.
  • The company is working to set up a postgraduate training facility.
  • It’s doing so with the help of Shenzhen University and the Haikou Comprehensive Free Trade Zone Management Committee.
MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the company announced plans to establish a postgraduate training facility.

According to a press release from MicroAlgo, its Chinese companies will be working together with Shenzhen University Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Institute and the Haikou Comprehensive Free Trade Zone Management Committee. These three will create the postgraduate training and practice base.

MicroAlgo notes that the creation of this location will allow for the practical teaching of relevant specialties at Shenzhen University. This will allow for a place where related industries can “jointly cultivate excellent scientific research talents and reserve technical talent forces.”

MicroAlgo said the following about this collaboration.

“The joint training of postgraduate students for the industry will also contribute to the construction of academic disciplines and the transformation of scientific and technological achievements of Shenzhen University, and will make an important contribution to the development of the country, as well as to the cultivation and retention of high-end technological talents.

MLGO Stock Movement on Wednesday

MicroAlgo stock is seeing heavy trading on Wednesday with more than 3.2 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this morning. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.7 million shares.

MLGO stock is up 55.4% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

