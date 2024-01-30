Why Is Agape ATP (ATPC) Stock Up 98% Today?

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the health and wellness investment holding company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that explain why shares of ATPC stock are on the rise today. On that same note, no analysts are offering news coverage of the shares on Tuesday.
What investors are seeing is heavy trading of ATPC stock on Tuesday morning. That has more than 13 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, Agape ATP’s daily average trading volume is closer to only about 112,000 shares.
One thing that traders will keep in mind about ATPC is that it’s a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of just 51 cents on Monday and market capitalization of around $39.322 million.
How That Affects ATPC Stock Today
It may be that Agape ATP is seeing such heavy trading today due to its penny stock status. Companies like this are oftentimes targeted by retail and day traders for pump and dumps.
If that’s the case, it makes ATPC stock a risky investment this morning. While the shares are still up right now, it might not be long before they give up those gains and traders start seeing red.
ATPC stock is up 98% as of Tuesday morning.
