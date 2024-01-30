Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off trading on Tuesday with a look into the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to keep an eye on today!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) stock is rocketing more than 135% alongside heavy pre-market trading today.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares are soaring over 43% alongside insider trading.
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock is surging more than 34% with an investment in the company.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares are increasing over 27% on Tuesday morning with strong trading.
- Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) stock is gaining more than 15% this morning.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares are rising over 15% with its Q1 earnings results.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock is climbing more than 14% alongside an updated collaboration agreement.
- Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG) shares are getting an over 14% boost after closing a private placement.
- Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) stock is jumping more than 12% following its public debut.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares are up close to 12% after releasing Q2 earnings results.
10 Top Losers
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock is plummeting over 43% following its proposed public offering announcement.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares are diving nearly 30% as a public offering goes into effect.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock is tumbling more than 27% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares are sliding over 23% without any obvious news.
- NKGen Biotech (NASDAQ:NKGN) stock is taking a more than 22% beating on Tuesday.
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares are decreasing over 20% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- CNS Pharma (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock is dropping more than 18% after pricing a public offering.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares are falling over 17% on Tuesday.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is declining more than 15% today.
- Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% after granting incentives to its CEO.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.