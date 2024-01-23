Why Is Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) Stock Up 38% Today?

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday without any clear news from the e-sports event promotion and product marketing company this morning.
What we are seeing in pre-market trading on Tuesday is heavy trading of GPAK stock. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares of the company’s units have changed hands. That’s a massive leap compared to its daily average trading volume of about 200,000 shares.
It’s worth pointing out that this activity comes despite no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There’s also no new analyst coverage that would act as a catalyst for the shares this morning.
One thing that should be noted about GPAK is that it’s a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of 26 cents per share and its market capitalization of only $6.676 million.
Why That Matters for GPAK Stock
Being a penny stock opens Gamer Pakistan up to certain vulnerabilities. That includes manipulation from certain types of traders. That could be what’s happening this morning considering its extreme rise and lack of news.
If GPAK stock is the target of a pump and dump on Tuesday, investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company. The rally may be tempting to jump in on but a dip is likely to follow.
GPAK stock is up 38.3% as of Tuesday morning.
