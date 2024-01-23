Why Is Rail Vision (RVSN) Stock Up 35% Today?

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock is on the rise Tuesday as the rail safety system company’s shares continue to rally alongside approval from European Union (EU) regulators.
According to a press release from Rail Vision, the company has secured approval and certification from EU regulators for its Main Line system. This is an artificial intelligence (AI) based rail safety system that also improves efficiency for operators.
Rail Vision Head of Quality and Reliability Noam Shloper said the following about the EU approval.
“Achieving compliance with these EU standards marks a major milestone for Rail Vision and positions us ahead of the competition in the Railway technology market. Our team is driven by a commitment to support product quality and safety above all else, and we’re pleased to complete this important milestone that sets the stage for accelerated adoption of our Main Line system across the vast EU market.”
RVSN Stock Movement
Investors are celebrating the approval news alongside Rail Vision’s leaders with heavy trading of the company’s shares. That has more than 4 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
RVSN stock is up 34.7% as of Tuesday morning.
