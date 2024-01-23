Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off Tuesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching this morning!
Moving stocks are delisting notices, public offering updates and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock is rocketing more than 68% as it continues to rally on European Union (EU) approval.
- Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) shares are soaring over 53% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- HNR Acquisition (NYSEMKT:HNRA) stock is surging more than 15% without any clear news this morning.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) shares are gaining close to 15% after withdrawing a public offering.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is increasing over 14% after releasing an investor update.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares are rising more than 13% on Tuesday morning.
- Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) stock is climbing over 13% alongside a new coffee launch.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares are jumping more than 13% this morning.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is getting an over 12% boost as former President Donald Trump continues his 2024 race.
- Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares are up more than 11% on Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock is plummeting over 49% as it winds down its main operations.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares are diving more than 16% on Tuesday.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is tumbling nearly 16% on Tuesday.
- Newcourt Acquisition (NASDAQ:NCAC) shares are dropping over 14% as it continues to work toward a business combination.
- Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM-H) stock is taking a more than 14% beating today.
- Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) shares are decreasing over 13% after announcing a forberance agreement.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is falling 12% with a proposed public offering.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares are dipping more than 11% today.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock is slipping over 11% on Tuesday.
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% with a delisting warning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.