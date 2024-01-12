Why Is Genius (GNS) Stock Down 40% Today?

Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS) stock is falling on Friday after the education services company announced a public offering for its shares.
Genius launched a public offering for 23,571,429 shares of GNS stock priced at 35 cents each. Every share in this offering also includes a Series 2024-A warrant, and Series 2024-C warrants each for another 23,571,429 shares of GNS stock.
Genius is expecting gross proceeds of $8.25 million from the public offering. It will use these funds for general corporate purposes, debt repayment and more. Investors will also note that the exercise price of the warrants in the offering is the same as the purchase price for the shares.
How This Affects GNS Stock
A public stock offering increases the total number of shares available to trade. Doing so dilutes the stakes of current shareholders in the company. That helps explain why the stock is falling on Friday.
To go along with that is the low sell price of 35 cents per share. That’s a significant discount over the company’s prior closing price of 51 cents per share. It makes sense that this would further drag down the price of GNS stock today.
GNS stock is down 39.6% as of Friday morning.
