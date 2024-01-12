Why Is Volcon (VLCN) Stock Up 59% Today?

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock is on the rise Friday after Empery Asset Management, LP took a stake in the electric powered sports vehicle company.
A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Empery Asset Management, LP, has a 9.99% stake in the company. That comes from 500,000 shares of VLCN stock, 19,900,767 shares available if exercising warrants and 21,080,129 shares available upon converting notes.
It’s worth noting that there are some restrictions on the shares Empery Asset Management, LP owns. That includes a blocker on the warrant to prevent it from taking a greater than 4.99% stake in the company by exercising them.
On that same note, the convertible notes also have a blocker. This one doesn’t allow the investment firm to hold a more than 9.99% stake in the company through converting those notes.
VLCN Stock Movement on Friday
With all of this news comes heavy trading of VLCN stock on Friday. That has more than 26 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 7.1 million shares.
VLCN stock is up 59.1% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.