Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting out the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday morning!
Moving stocks are investments, acquisitions, new agreements and more.
Let’s get into that news now.
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock is rocketing more than 71%, with heavy trading on Empery Asset Management, LP taking a stake in the company.
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) shares are soaring over 41% with strong early morning trading.
- Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) stock is surging more than 35% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares are increasing over 20% as it is also seeing strong trading on Friday morning.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) stock is gaining more than 18% following its acquisition of Lung Therapeutics.
- Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares are heading over 16% higher without any clear news this morning.
- Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG) stock is climbing more than 14% today.
- Emcore (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares are jumping over 13% with a new cooperation agreement.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock is rising more than 13% this morning.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) shares are up over 13% on Friday.
10 Top Losers
- Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) stock is crashing more than 46% without any obvious news.
- Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS) shares are plummeting over 34% after pricing a public offering.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock is diving more than 27% with a public offering.
- SealSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) shares are taking an over 20% beating alongside preliminary earnings.
- Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock is tumbling more than 13% following charges against its CEO.
- Vivopower (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares are sliding over 12% after its subsidiary met certain milestones.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TCTM) stock is decreasing more than 11% this morning.
- MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEMKT:MAIA) shares are dropping over 11% on Friday.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is falling more than 9% without any news to report.
- Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 9%.
