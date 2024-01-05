Why Is Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stock Down 31% Today?

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock is falling on Friday after the company outlined a plan to regain late rent and loan obligations from Steward Health Care System.
Medical Properties Trust notes that Steward Health Care System has been struggling to pay its rent and has instead only been making partial monthly payments. That has its current unpaid rent sitting at $50 million.
This has Medical Properties Trust and Steward Health Care System working together on a plan that will allow the latter to pay back the rent it owes. Medical Properties Trust is also taking actions to reduce its exposure to Steward Health Care System as a result of these rent issues.
Details of the Plan
Part of these plans include a new $60 million bridge loan backed by all Medical Properties Trust’s existing collateral. Adding to that is new second liens on Steward Health Care System’s managed care business. These same liens will also cover Medical Properties Trust’s $215 million of transaction-specific and working capital loans to Steward Health Care System.
To go along with this, Medical Properties Trust has agreed to defer unpaid rent and a tapering of 2024 unpaid rent to $55 million. It expects partial cash payments from Steward Health Care System to start again in February with a $9 million payment in Q1. That should be followed by a $44 million payment in Q2.
MPW stock is down 31% as of Friday morning.
