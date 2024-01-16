Why Is Rail Vision (RVSN) Stock Up 73% Today?

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite a lack of news from the railway detection systems company.
Instead, investors can point toward heavy trading as the reason for RVSN stock rallying today. As of this writing, more than 5.4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 38,000 shares.
While there are no new press releases or filings from Rail Vision today, there is news from last week worth mentioning. That includes changes to the company’s Board of Directors following a credit facility deal.
RVSN Board Changes
As part of an agreement for a $6 million credit facility, Rail Vision has added Amitay Weiss and Hila Kiron-Revach to its Board. In addition to that, Eli Yoresh is taking over as the Chairman of the Board. This has former Chairman Mark Cleobury continuing to serve as a director on the Board.
With these new directors added, some have filed resignations. That includes Shmuel Donnerstein, Inbal Kreiss and Keren Aslan giving up their positions on the Board. Kiron-Revach is also replacing Kreiss on the Board’s audit committee and compensation committee.
RVSN stock is up 72.7% as of Tuesday morning and has seen an 11% gain year-to-date as of Friday’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.