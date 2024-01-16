Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off Tuesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are low natural gas prices, shareholder meeting results and more.
Let’s go over that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock is rocketing more than 79% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares are increasing over 67% with strong early morning trading.
- MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) stock is gaining more than 17% on Tuesday morning.
- AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX) shares are surging over 17% today.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) stock is rising more than 17% as gas prices are still under pressure.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares are heading close to 17% higher on Tuesday.
- Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) stock is climbing over 16% alongside details of its general shareholder meeting.
- Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) shares are getting a more than 15% boost without any clear news.
- Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock is jumping over 14% on Tuesday morning.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) shares are up more than 11% on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Srivaru (NASDAQ:SVMH) stock is diving over 21% following a Friday rally.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) shares are tumbling more than 21% after posting results from a shareholder meeting.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock is taking an over 18% beating after rallying on Friday.
- Nuburu (NYSEMKT:BURU) shares are sliding more than 18% following a recent rally.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock is falling over 16% with low gas prices.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares are dropping more than 15% this morning.
- Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI) stock is decreasing over 15% this morning.
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) shares are declining nearly 15% after a massive rally on Friday.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock is slipping more than 13% despite announcing significant orders.
- Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.