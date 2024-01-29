Why Is Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Stock Up 61% Today?

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is rising higher on Monday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a reverse stock split last week.
That reverse stock split went into effect on Thursday and resulted in 30 of the company’s shares being consolidated into a single share. The company kept its REVB stock ticker while getting 76135L507 as its new CUSIP number.
Revelation Biosciences enacted this reverse stock split to increase the price of its shares. It did this to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Exchange. Prior to that, the company was in danger of being delisted due to shares trading below the minimum bid price for the exchange.
REVB Stock Movement Today
Now shares of REVB stock are seeing extreme volatility during pre-market trading on Monday. That comes alongside heavy trading of the company’s shares.
As of this writing, more than 923,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of only about 7,500 shares.
Investors will keep in mind that REVB is still a penny stock. That means certain traders can manipulate it more easily than other shares. This could help explain some of the wild movement the shares are seeing today.
REVB stock is up 61.1% as of Monday morning.
