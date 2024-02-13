Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down today and investors wondering why are in the right place as we have the answer to that question!
The news behind why stocks are down today has to do with the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January. Inflation for the month was up 3.1% year-over-year and increased by .3% from December 2023.
To put that in perspective, Wall Street was expecting January inflation to only increase 2.9% from the same period of the year prior. Experts were also only predicting a .2% increase from the previous month.
That matters to markets as investors have been hoping for better inflation data. That would allow the Federal Reserve to enact interest rate cuts after raising them to combat inflation. Now it looks like the market isn’t going to see as many interest rate reductions as traders were hoping for this year.
Let’s check out how the major stock indices are reacting to this news below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Fall
- The S&P 500 starts us off on Tuesday with a .09% decrease as of this morning.
- The NASDAQ Composite is also falling .3% today alongside the CPI report.
- Bucking that trend is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with its .33% increase on Tuesday morning.
