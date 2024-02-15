Why Is China Natural Resources (CHNR) Stock Up 202% Today?

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock is taking off on Thursday despite a lack of news from the Chinese mining company this morning.
Instead, heavy trading is behind the rally. That has more than 4.6 million shares of CHNR stock being traded as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 62,000 shares.
This increased trading activity comes without any clear news from the Chinese company. However, investors will keep in mind that stocks based out of China have been more volatile recently.
Another thing to note is that CHNR is a penny stock. This comes from its low trading volume, its previous closing price of $1.03 and its market capitalization of only around $8.454 million.
How This Affects CHNR Stock
Being a penny stock opens China Natural Resources’ shares up to certain vulnerabilities. Among these are manipulation from retail and day traders. This often sees them pump up a stock’s price before dumping it for profits.
If this is what’s happening to CHNR stock today, investors will want to avoid the shares. The stock seeing such an incredible rise might make it a tempting investment but a dump is likely to pull it back down in the short term.
CHNR stock is up 201.8% as of Thursday morning.
