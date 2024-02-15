Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday morning as we check out all of the latest news moving shares today!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, disclosed stakes in companies and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) stock is rocketing more than 345% alongside heavy trading.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares are soaring over 277% with strong early morning trading.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock is surging more than 67% after Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported a stake in the company.
- Meihua International Medical Tech (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares are gaining over 51% with strong pre-market trading today.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) stock is increasing more than 45% after signing a supply agreement with General Motors (NYSE:GM).
- Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares are rising over 38% as Nvidia also revealed a stake in this company.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock is climbing more than 38% on Thursday morning.
- Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) shares are jumping over 26% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Scorpius (NYSEMKT:SCPX) stock is getting a 25% boost this morning.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares are up more than 24% as it sees strong trading early this morning.
Top 10 Losers
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock is plummeting close to 44% after releasing a mixed fiscal second-quarter 2024 earnings report.
- Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) shares are retreating over 37% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock is tumbling more than 31% after releasing results for its latest quarter.
- Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES) shares are taking an over 30% beating on Thursday morning.
- Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) stock is sliding more than 28% without any obvious news today.
- Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) stock is pulling back over 29% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) shares are falling more than 26% following a rough Q2 earnings report.
- Addentax (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock is dropping over 26% with its latest earnings release.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares are slipping more than 25% following a rally late yesterday.
- United States Antimony (NYSEMKT:UAMY) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 24%.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.