Why Is Earlyworks (ELWS) Stock Up 340% Today?

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) stock is taking off on Wednesday after the blockchain-based technology company provided an update on stakeholders.
The Japanese-based company revealed investments from two individuals that traders need to know about.
The first is Hiroki Yamamoto, who has a 6.2% stake in the company. This comes from stock options held by the individual that represent 1 million shares of ELWS stock. This percentage is based on 15,039,400 ordinary shares outstanding and the 1 million available via exercise.
Satoshi Kobayashi is next on our list, with a 62.9% stake in Earlyworks. This comes from 5,462,265 ordinary shares held by the individual and 4 million held by Themis Capital GK. Satoshi Kobayashi is the 100% owner of Themis Capital GK.
How This Affects ELWS Stock Today
News of these stakes in the company has ELWS stock seeing heavy trading on Wednesday. As of this writing, more than 26 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s an incredible surge in trading volume compared to its daily average of around 330,000 shares.
ELWS stock is up 339.6% as of Wednesday morning. The stock was down 36.8% year-to-date when markets closed on Tuesday.
