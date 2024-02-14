Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the latest news affecting shares on Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are heavy pre-market trading, earnings reports and public share offerings.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) stock is rocketing more than 304% alongside update and heavy trading.
- Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares are soaring over 185% after filing shareholder stake updates.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock is surging more than 174% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Cheche (NASDAQ:CCG) shares are gaining over 163% without any clear news this morning.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock is rallying more than 130% with strong early morning trading.
- CN Energy (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares are increasing over 63% after announcing a conference call for Friday.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock is rising more than 58% on a shareholder update.
- CCSC Technology (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares are climbing over 45% with strong trading this morning.
- Baosheng Media (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock is jumping more than 24% on Wednesday morning.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) shares are up over 22% with heavy trading today.
Top 10 Losers
- Azitra (NYSEMKT:AZTR) stock is crashing more than 70% after pricing a public offering.
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares are plummeting over 46% despite announcing a sale to XENON Systems.
- Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) stock is diving 45% after announcing a change in Chief Financial Officers.
- QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares are tumbling more than 37% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock is taking an over 36% beating on public offering news.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are dropping close to 33% on voluntary delisting news.
- Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) stock is retreating more than 27% after pricing a stock offering.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares are falling over 27% following a rally yesterday.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock is decreasing more than 24% on a proposed public offering.
- Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 24% after reporting redemption issues.
