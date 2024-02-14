Why Is Brera (BREA) Stock Up 234% Today?

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday following several updates from the football club operating company.
First off, traders will note the company issued a press release yesterday highlighting how it gives investors access to the sports community. This includes the advantages of holding a stake in a public football team managing company.
Brera also provided updates on investor stakes in the company after markets closed yesterday. That includes the following people and their stakes in the football club manager.
- Alessandro Aleotti with a 40.7% stake.
- Grant McClory with a 6.4% stake.
- Leonardo Aleotti with a 5.9% stake.
- Niteroi Spa with a 38.7% stake.
Finally, Brera filed a Notice of Effectiveness for a Form F-3 filing after markets closed on Tuesday. This allows for the sale of up to $100 million in shares and warrants for the company’s stock.
BREA Stock Movement on Wednesday
With all of this news comes heavy trading of BREA stock. That has more than 6.3 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 165,000 shares.
BREA stock is up 234.3% as of Wednesday morning and was up 55.7% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
