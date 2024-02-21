Why Is Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Stock Up 70% Today?

In today’s market, one of the biggest winners generating outsized interest is Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS). This mid-cap biotech company remains a unique turnaround story for investors, and many appear to be placing their bets on this company to come out of the pile as a key winner. Indeed, EBS stock has surged over 70% higher on some intriguing news this afternoon.
The company’s turnaround efforts appear to be receiving a jolt today, with Emergent announcing Joseph Papa will be joining the company as its new CEO. Papa will replace interim CEO Haywood Miller, who has been in the CEO share for approximately six months.
Papa is well-known for his recent role as CEO of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), after leading the turnaround effort at Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) and other endeavors in the biotech/eye care world.
Given Emergent is a company many view as a turnaround play, the fact that Joseph Papa is now CEO is music to many investors’ ears. Let’s dive into why the stock is up so much today on this news.
Why Is EBS Stock Soaring Today?
The biotech sector is one that continuously goes through cycles. Companies are always looking to add on product lines and grow various vertical business lines, often acquiring the competition. This can lead to significant debt loads and the need to eventually spin off less-profitable divisions, something Papa was tasked with in his previous roles at Valeant, which later became Bausch Health, which spun off Bausch + Lomb.
A similar situation appears to be necessary for Emergent, the maker of Narcan (to treat overdoses), and various antidotes for exposure to chemical or biological threats. The company’s financial situation isn’t great, prompting EBS stock to rapidly decline from more than $100 per share in 2020 to around $2.50 per share today (and that’s after an impressive increase).
Management teams matter, and Joe Papa certainly brings a tremendous amount of experience in leading turnaround efforts to the Emergent board room. We’ll have to see how this executive shakeup ultimately plays into the company’s rebound. But suffice it to say that the market likes what it sees today.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.