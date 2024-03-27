Gap Isn’t an AI Stock, But It Has Years of Upside Surprises Ahead

Anyone else notice that Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock has been on an absolute tear since May 2023?
Since May, GPS stock has made a big move from $7 to $27. Much of it is justified, as it’s coming from strategic initiatives starting to pay off. Gap seems to have turned the corner across all its brands – Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta.
Now in fairness, Gap appears to be at a critical juncture where it either breaks out or breaks down.
What has caused the most recent surge?
Why Gap (GPS) Stock Is Surging Higher
To put it simply: leadership. It’s more than fundamentals at this point. It’s been a long time since investors got excited for GPS stock given lack of a clear vision for Gap and its many brands. However, this is all starting to change in investor minds.
Under the new leadership of CEO Richard Dickson, Gap is on a mission to rejuvenate its brand and secure its position in the competitive fashion market. Dickson, known for his transformative work with the Barbie brand at Mattel (NYSE:MAT), brings a fresh perspective that could be pivotal for Gap’s turnaround.
Dickson is shaking things up at Gap with a fresh strategy focused on staying trendy, offering great value, and connecting with consumers from all walks of life. The goal is to have Gap’s clothes reflect what’s hot right now. The company is also focusing on pricing and ensuring its ads speak everyone’s language. This isn’t just about looking good, but also about welcoming everyone into the Gap family.
On the eco-friendly front, Gap is going green in a big way, targeting reductions in carbon emissions by 2030 and switching to sustainable materials across the board. The company also plans to expand into the Asia-Pacific region with 150 new stores.
Finally, Dickson is doubling down on what’s cool and comfy by boosting Old Navy’s athleisure gear and giving Banana Republic a luxury makeover. And for the younger crowd, making Gap hoodies the next big thing is the game plan.
I like the vision here. Gap certainly isn’t an AI stock, but it could continue to surprise to the upside for years to come.
On the date of publication, Michael Gayed did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.