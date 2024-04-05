5 Investors Betting Big on WiSA Technologies (WISA) Stock

One of the most impressive movers in today’s market has to be WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA). Shares of WISA stock have now rocketed more than 200% higher, marking an incredible move in just a single trading day. Such moves are typically driven by a serious catalyst — and that’s certainly the case for this very small-cap stock.
Earlier today, WiSA announced via a press release that its subsidiary has entered into a five-year licensing agreement for the company’s proprietary WiSA E software to be used with a major HDTV/PTV brand. This deal with a “multi-billion dollar revenue company” has investors pricing in much greater adoption of the company’s core technology — and a boost to its future cash flows derived from licensing activities moving forward.
The agreement is the fourth such deal of its kind. This suggests some impressive potential over the long term, if the company can see revenue flow mostly to its bottom line.
The company’s software allows for “wireless immersive audio” for WiSA-enabled speakers. The idea is that consumers may focus on TV providers with such technology, creating a push-pull demand dynamic investors clearly like to see.
With that said, let’s dive into the five largest institutional investors buying WISA stock right now.
Here’s Who’s Betting Big on WISA Stock
Here are the biggest institutional investors in WISA stock, according to WhaleWisdom:
- Citadel Advisors is the biggest shareholder in WISA stock, owning 82,948 shares as of the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Vanguard comes in second place, holding 45,800 shares as of Q4 2023.
- Geode Capital Management owns 29,125 shares as of Q4 2023.
- Ingalls & Snyder owns 20,700 shares as of Q4 2023.
- Renaissance Technologies owns 11,442 shares as of Q4 2023.
WhaleWisdom also shows the Lind Global Macro Fund owning 78,000 shares as of the fourth quarter of last year.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.