Why Is WiSA Technologies (WISA) Stock Up 83% Today?

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the wireless technology company announced a new licensing agreement with a major HDTV/PTV brand.
According to a press release from WiSA Technologies, this marks the fourth such company that it has signed a licensing agreement with. This deal covers five years of integration of WiSA E software into the company’s products.
WiSA Association President Tony Ostrom said the following about the news:
“We are very pleased that yet another major HDTV brand recognizes the value of our WiSA E technology, as well as our licensing model for market deployment […] With four major TV brands onboard, the market is clearly validating both our technology and our vision of enabling every immersive audio source device with low-cost capability to deliver high-quality interoperable wireless audio to consumers.”
How This Affects WISA Stock
Investors are celebrating this news as its another major deal for the wireless audio business. This secures more revenue for the company and helps spread its suite of audio services to more customers.
With this comes heavy trading of WISA stock this morning. That has more than 66 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is a massive increase compared to its daily average trading volume of about 221,000 shares.
WISA stock is up 83.3% as of Tuesday morning but is still down 81.9% since the start of the year.
