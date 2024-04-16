Fisker Risk Forces Wall Street to Downgrade Magna (MGA) Stock

With electric vehicle (EV) startup Fisker (OTCMKTS:FSRN) seemingly flirting with bankruptcy and Fisker stock trading around 6 cents, Wall Street is souring on its manufacturing partner, Magna International (NYSE:MGA). Specifically, one investment bank just downgraded MGA stock yesterday.
Here’s what investors should know about the development.
MGA Stock: Why Magna Was Downgraded
Investment bank Evercore ISI just cut its rating on MGA stock to “in-line” from “outperform.” Analyst Chris McNally noted that Magna owns warrants on Fisker stock. The EV maker’s struggles are also likely to cause Magna’s automotive-contract manufacturing revenue to come in below the Street’s average estimate.
As a result of these factors, Magna is likely to struggle in both the first and second quarter of 2024, the analyst contended. Warning that Magna may make negative statements about Fisker, McNally wrote that “MGA is likely a tactical underperform ahead before a 2H turnaround.”
McNally placed a $62 price target on MGA stock, down from his previous price target of $75 per share. Yesterday, shares of Magna closed at $49.63.
Issues at Fisker
Meanwhile, the problems continue to pile up for Fisker. Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) disclosed an investigation into reports of faulty doors on the Fisker Ocean EV.
On top of this, Fisker has stopped manufacturing EVs “as it tries to secure funding for survival,” per Seeking Alpha. A slowing EV market and further negative reviews of its Ocean EV have weighed on sales. Fisker has warned investors that it could go bankrupt.
Still, on a more positive note, the EV maker announced yesterday that it recruited a new dealer partner in Miami.
The Price Action of Magna Stock
Heading into today, MGA stock was down 6% over the last five days. Shares have also declined 17% so far this year.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines