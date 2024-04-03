Why Is Aesthetic Medical (AIH) Stock Up 44% Today?

Aesthetic Medical (NASDAQ:AIH) stock is heading higher on Wednesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the aesthetic medical services company’s shares.
The heavy trading activity today has more than 5.4 million shares of AIH stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is well below that at only about 70,000 shares.
Investors will also note that this movement comes without any clear news from Aesthetic Medical. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There’s also no new analyst coverage that would cause this type of movement.
One thing that is worth keeping in mind is the penny stock status of AIH shares. That’s due to its low daily average trading volume, its prior closing price of 34 cents and its market capitalization of $16.141 million.
What This Means for AIH Stock
Heavy trading without news can mean a few things for a penny stock. That includes the possibility that certain types of traders are manipulating the price. This is possible due to the low entry point.
If this is what’s happening with AIH stock this morning, traders will want to be wary about investing in the company. It could be a sign that the stock will give up these gains in the days to come.
AIH stock is up 44% as of Wednesday morning.
