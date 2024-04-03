Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic this morning as we check out all of the biggest news worth reading about on Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, business combinations, bankruptcy filings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- LAMF Global Ventures (NASDAQ:LGVC) stock is rocketing more than 122% after getting shareholder approval for a business combination.
- Aesthetic Medical (NASDAQ:AIH) shares are soaring over 58% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock is surging more than 26% with strong early morning trading.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares are increasing over 25% on regulator approval for its bipolar tablets.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock is gaining more than 20% with heavy pre-market trading.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares are rising over 20% after announcing new funding and leadership changes.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock is jumping more than 19% after reporting rising revenue.
- 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) shares are getting an over 16% boost after starting production at a new complex.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock is heading more than 14% higher after launching Neurosterix.
- Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares are up over 13% after revealing clinical trial results.
10 Top Losers
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock is plummeting more than 63% after announcing prepackaged Chapter 11 filings.
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) shares are diving close to 29% with the release of its Q4 2024 earnings report.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) stock is tumbling over 27% on Wednesday morning.
- Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares are taking a more than 26% beating this morning.
- Keyarch Acquisition (NASDAQ:KYCH) stock is dropping over 25% on a late 10-K filing.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN) shares are falling more than 22% after releasing its 2023 earnings report.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock is sliding over 22% as bankruptcy continues to pull it down.
- HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) shares are slipping more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Vivopower (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock is retreating over 17% after jumping on special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) news yesterday.
- Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 16% this morning.
