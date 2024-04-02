Why Is Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Stock Down 72% Today?

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company signed a stalking horse asset purchase agreement with Merz Therapeutics.
This agreement will have Merz Therapeutics acquire substantially all of the company’s assets for $185 million. That includes rights to INBRIJA, AMPYRA and FAMPYRA.
To allow for this stalking horse bid, Acorda Therapeutics voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This will have a court supervising the asset sale while allowing other companies to bid on the assets. This should come to a close in June 2024.
Acorda Therapeutics president and CEO Ron Cohen said the following about the plan:
“One of our top priorities is to ensure an uninterrupted supply of our medications to people with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. We are confident that Merz Therapeutics, if they are the ultimate acquirer, will be able to seamlessly continue serving these patients’ needs.”
What’s Next for ACOR Stock?
Considering the bankruptcy and stalking horse bid, it doesn’t look like ACOR stock will continue to trade publicly for much longer. Investors will likely get an update on its delisting in the near future.
With this news comes heavy trading of ACOR stock. That has more than 76,000 shares changing hands as investors sell the stock. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 4,000 shares.
ACOR stock is down 71.7% as of Tuesday morning.
