Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) stock is rocketing more than 94% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares are soaring over 65% after announcing a merger agreement.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) stock is surging more than 51% after amending a Master Transaction Agreement.
- Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI) shares are gaining over 42% on Tuesday morning.
- Serina Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:SER) stock is increasing more than 28% on a merger agreement update.
- Trio Petroleum (NYSEMKT:TPET) shares are rising over 20% after borrowing money from its CEO.
- Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) stock is climbing more than 19% after its recent public debut.
- CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares are heading over 18% higher without any clear news this morning.
- HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) stock is jumping more than 17% this morning.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares are up over 16% on strong Q4 earnings.
10 Top Losers
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock is plummeting more than 59% on a stalking horse asset purchase agreement.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares are diving over 32% after pricing a public offering.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock is tumbling more than 24% with its latest earnings results.
- Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) shares are taking an over 22% beating despite beating Q4 estimates.
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) stock is dropping more than 22% after warning of weakness in Europe.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares are sliding close to 20% following its latest earnings report.
- GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) stock is decreasing over 19% following its Vernova spinoff.
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares are falling more than 18% on an update to Israel’s cannabis regulations.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock is slipping over 17% on Tuesday morning.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 16% with its most recent earnings report.
