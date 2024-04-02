Why Is Kidpik (PIK) Stock Up 38% Today?

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the kids apparel company announced a merger agreement with Nina Footwear.
Kidpik and Nina Footwear are combining through an all-stock transaction that will see the latter’s investors hold 80% of the combined company’s shares. The deal has the support of both companies’ Boards of Directors and will close in Q3 2024.
When the deal closes, shares of PIK stock will switch to the NINA stock ticker. At that same time, the company will change its name to Nina Holding Corp. The current executive team of Kidpik will continue to lead the combined company.
Ezra Dabah, the chairman and CEO of Kidpik and the CEO of Nina Footwear, said the following about the deal.
“Our transaction is expected to increase Kidpik’s revenue, cashflow and prospects, while also strengthening Kidpik’s balance sheet and significantly increasing stockholder value. I am extremely happy to fulfill the wish of my late father in-law, Mr. Stanley Silverstein, to make Nina a public company on the heels of the 70th anniversary of our family business.”
What to Know About the PIK Stock Deal
Investors will note that there will be no shareholder vote for the deal between Kidpik and Nina Footwear. That’s due to Dabah owning 67% of PIK stock. He and his extended family also own 100% of Nina Footwear.
When the merger between the two companies close, Dabah and his family will continue to hold a majority of its stock. This will see him, his wife, and his children own 76.8% of NINA stock after the merger.
PIK stock is up 37.9% as of Tuesday morning with some 1.6 million shares traded. Its daily average trading volume is about 1 million shares.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories are in luck!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is why shares of XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) stock are up, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Why Is XTI Aerospace (XTIA) Stock Up 89% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- 3M Finalizes Drinking Water Settlement Amidst Solventum Spinoff
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.