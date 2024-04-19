Why Is Zhongchao (ZCMD) Stock Up 103% Today?

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock is rocketing higher on Friday alongside heavy trading of the Chinese healthcare information and training company’s shares.
That has more than 11.9 million shares of ZCMD stock changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 390,000 shares. Investors will also note that the float for Zhongchao is only about 1.3 million units.
The increase in activity for ZCMD stock today comes without any news from the company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There’s also no new analyst news that would send shares higher today.
It’s also worth noting that ZCMD is a penny stock. That comes from its prior closing price of $1.45 per share and its market capitalization of $3.581 million.
What That Means for ZCMD Stock
Being a penny stock opens ZCMD shares up to certain vulnerabilities. Among them is volatility and manipulation from certain types of traders. Its low float also plays into that compared to the heavy trading today.
All of this is to say that ZCMD stock may be undergoing a short squeeze right now. While that has the stock up at the moment, it also means the shares could come crashing back down soon. This makes it a risky investment for traders today.
ZCMD stock is up 102.8% as of Friday morning. However, the shares closed out Thursday down 54.6% year-to-date.
