Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Friday is here, and we’re breaking down the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders need to know about this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are shareholder meetings, earnings reports, a dividend and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWODU) stock is rocketing more than 84% on details of a shareholder meeting.
- Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares are soaring over 83% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD) stock is also surging more than 69% on a shareholder meeting.
- Wang & Lee (NASDAQ:WLGS) shares are gaining over 33% with its 2023 earnings report.
- Next e GO (NASDAQ:EGOX) stock is increasing more than 23% on strong early morning trading.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) shares are rising over 23% after announcing a cash dividend.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is climbing more than 23% with heavy trading this morning.
- Trio Petroleum (NYSEMKT:TPET) shares are jumping close to 22% as it plans for an annual shareholder meeting.
- Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) stock is getting an over 20% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) shares are up more than 19% without any apparent news today.
10 Top Losers
- Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock is crashing over 61% after warning of insolvency.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares are plummeting more than 23% following a rally late yesterday.
- Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock is diving over 18% after a massive rally yesterday.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares are tumbling more than 17% after a major rally on Thursday.
- Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) stock is taking an over 17% beating on Friday morning.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares are falling more than 16% this morning.
- Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) stock is dropping nearly 16% with its latest earnings release.
- AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares are retreating over 15% after soaring yesterday on merger plans.
- MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) stock is decreasing more than 13% this morning.
- Invo Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% after a recent rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.