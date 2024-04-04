Why Is Zhongchao (ZCMD) Stock Up 40% Today?

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock is soaring higher on Thursday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the Chinese healthcare information, education and training services company’s shares.
This has more than 5.3 million shares of ZCMD stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 206,000 shares.
It’s worth noting that this movement comes without any clear news from the company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings this morning. There’s also no new analyst coverage that would act as a catalyst for today’s rally.
One thing that is worth keeping in mind is ZCMD’s status as a penny stock. This comes from its prior closing price of $1.54 per share and its market capitalization of only $3.803 million.
What This Means for ZCMD Stock
Investors will keep in mind that penny stocks can often be volatile. This is doubly true outside of normal trading hours. That’s frequently when certain types of traders choose to manipulate a company’s shares.
If that’s what’s going on with Zhongchao stock today, investors will want to be wary. It means we could see it fall from today’s highs in no time. Traders will want to consider that before taking a stake in the company today.
ZCMD stock is up 40.3% as of Thursday morning.
