Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re diving into the biggest pre-market stock movers that traders are going to want to keep an eye on for Thursday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are strong early morning trading, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) stock is rocketing more than 85% with strong early morning trading.
- Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares are soaring over 50% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is surging more than 30% with increasing trading activity on Thursday morning.
- Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) shares are rising over 21% as it also experiences strong trading today.
- A.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) stock is increasing 17% without any clear news this morning.
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares are gaining more than 16% following recent insider buying.
- Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) stock is climbing over 15% despite a lack of news on Thursday.
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares are jumping more than 15% after releasing its fiscal Q3 2024 earnings report.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock is getting an over 14% boost as it continues to rally on a neurological company launch.
- Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) shares are up more than 13% without any clear news to report.
10 Top Losers
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) stock is plummeting over 31% after filing for bankruptcy.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock is diving more than 29% alongside a delisting notice.
- Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) shares are tumbling over 27% on Thursday morning.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) stock is taking a more than 20% beating after launching a share offering.
- Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares are sliding over 19% alongside its Q4 2023 earnings report.
- XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) stock is decreasing more than 14% after rallying yesterday.
- Reliance Global (NASDAQ:RELI) shares are declining over 13% ahead of its Q4 conference call.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is slipping more than 13% as it continues to fall on acquisition plans.
- Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) shares are dipping over 13% without any apparent news.
- Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.