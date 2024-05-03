3 Electric Aviation Stocks to Own Before eVTOL Really Takes Off

Take flight with these groundbreaking electric aviation stocks to buy that are set to revolutionize how we travel. These companies are at the forefront in transportation, developing cutting-edge technologies to transform the aviation industry as we know it.
The electric aviation industry has the potential to disrupt everything from short-haul commuter flights to long-distance air travel. It offers a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered aircraft. As concerns about climate change and cleaner transportation solutions increase, electric aviation stocks are poised for significant growth.
While the road to widespread adoption of electric aircraft is not without challenges, early investors could see substantial returns. Many currently have low valuations and small market caps, making them an attractive option as electric aviation stocks to buy for investors with a high risk tolerance and a long-term investment horizon.
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is a leader in the eVTOL market, nearing the final stages of its certification process and is already generating revenue through government and military contracts. The company has set a strong foundation with strategic partnerships, making it one of those electric aviation stocks to own.
The company has completed three of the five required stages of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification process, marking a significant milestone towards the commercialization of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. With the propulsion certification plan now accepted by the FAA, Joby is focused on completing the remaining stages, which involve detailed testing and analysis of the aircraft’s components and systems
Looking ahead, Joby plans to lead the eVTOL market with its innovative 200 mph air taxi. It also has significant cash reserves to support its operations and strategic initiatives. The company reported having $1 billion in cash and short-term investments at the end of 2023, ensuring sufficient capital to pursue its certification and commercialization goals.
Archer Aviation (ACHR)
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is progressing well with its eVTOL development, expecting to start commercial operations by 2025. The company has completed essential testing phases and announced presales of its vehicles. Archer’s strategic partnerships to build infrastructure in key markets like New York City and Los Angeles highlight its proactive approach.
In 2024, Archer is actively constructing its first three conforming Midnight aircraft. These will be used for FAA “for credit” testing, indicating the company’s progress towards FAA certification. This step is crucial for Archer as it moves towards its goal of starting commercial operations by 2025.
Notably, Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) has partnered with Archer, contributing advanced manufacturing technology, expertise, and significant capital investment. This is one of the numerous reasons that I feel that ACHR could be one of those electric aviation stocks to own. ACHR could threaten JOBY as the number one flying car stock in the foreseeable future.
Surf Air Mobility (SRFM)
Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) is expanding its reach in electric aviation with a focus on regional air mobility, particularly through the development of electric seagliders. These seagliders combine the speed of aircraft with the convenience of boats, catering to coastal and island communities.
They have entered into a collaborative agreement with Electra to bring these aircraft to market. The partnership emphasizes the hybrid-electric capabilities of the eSTOL aircraft, which require as little as 150 feet to take off and land. This capability is ideal for operations at smaller regional airports and new Advanced Air Mobility infrastructure.
Financially, Surf Air Mobility reported a fourth quarter revenue of $26.84 million, slightly above the consensus estimate. For the first quarter of 2024, they anticipate revenues to be in the range of $28.5 million to $29.5 million.
SRFM is approaching this niche market well. I think it could be an alternative to JOBY or ACHR as one of those electric aviation stocks to own.
On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.