Fiji Water Bottle Recalls 2024: What to Know as Nearly 2 Million Bottles Are Pulled

One of the most popular and renowned bottled water brands is seeing some turmoil today. News of Fiji water bottle recalls has many consumers concerned, and rightfully so. Reports that manganese and bacteria were found in cases of water sold between Feb. 1 and March 3 have many consumers asking whether they should return their bottles — and how to do so.
The affected bottles in question were sold on Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) e-commerce platform. Consumers are advised to “contact Fiji Water at 1-866-406-4149 about a refund and to dispose of the water.”
At this point in time, it appears Fiji Water maker Natural Waters of Viti Limited has not yet put forward a press release on the subject. However, let’s dive into what we know from existing reports and what consumers can do to rectify the situation.
Fiji Water Bottle Recalls: What to Know
This recall appears to be tied to findings of manganese and three bacteria in cases of water with the following production dates marked on the sides of the bottles and respective cases:
- PRD 11 NOV 2023
- PRD 12 NOV 2023
- PRD 13 NOV 2023
- PRD 24 NOV 2023
- PRD 25 NOV 2023
While the company appears to suggest that there is no health or safety risk associated with drinking this water, the 1.9 million bottles were sold may be refunded fully. This recall appears to be one issued out of an abundance of caution, as it’s unlikely any significant health or safety risk is present in the water. That said, for any company, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
It’s worth noting that approximately “99% of affected bottles” have already been pulled and reclaimed from warehouses. That leaves a very small fraction of the company’s overall affected inventory floating out there.
That said, it may be a good idea to check the sides of your bottles or cases at home, and request a replacement.
