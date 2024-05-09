SOFI Stock Analysis: Why SoFi Technologies Is the Ultimate Long-Term Winner

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is down 27% in 2024. That’s a reversal from 2023, when it gained 116%. Investors are worried that its lending business won’t resume growth in 2025.
When the company reported Q1 2024 results at the end of April, it said, “2024 remains a transitional year for SoFi,” suggesting that its lending revenue would be 5-8% lower than in 2023.
Those fateful words sent its shares lower by more than 10% over the next couple of days post-earnings. Fortunately, the share price has recovered those losses in the days since.
I’ve always thought SoFi’s business model would continue to gain traction. As my InvestorPlace colleague David Moadel recently said about the stock’s volatility, “Be grateful, not frustrated, if nervous traders sell SoFi stock at a great price.”
I couldn’t agree more.
If you buy at $7 and change right now, in five years, you’ll wonder why you had doubts. Here’s why.
A Trio of Revenue Stream
People unfamiliar with SoFi will likely consider the company a student loan business. Of course, we know that’s not the case. CEO Anthony Noto said as much in SoFi’s Q1 2024 news release.
“Our first quarter was an exceptionally strong start to 2024, demonstrating significant momentum as we responsibly grow revenue and diversify toward our Financial Services and Tech Platform segments, sustain profitability, reinforce our balance sheet, and grow our member base,” Noto stated on April 29.
As a result of its diversification efforts, its Financial Services and Tech Platform segments accounted for 42% of its $581 million in adjusted net revenue in the first quarter.
Where SoFi has room for improvement is generating more profits from these two segments. In the first quarter, the Lending segment accounted for 75% of the company’s overall contribution profit of $275.6 million.
If you compare this year to last year, you’ll see that the two segments have improved their profitability. Twelve to 18 months from now, it will look even better.
Lending Will Move Higher Over the Long Term
Because of the uncertainty caused by higher interest rates, SoFi has slowed its lending, opting to wait for a better interest rate environment to reignite the loan engine. That said, it still originated $4.37 billion in personal, student, and home loans during the quarter, 1.2% higher than in Q4 2023.
The Lending segment saw substantial growth in the quarter, with home loans up 274% year-over-year to $336.1 million and nearly 9% sequentially. Personal loans, which account for 75% of its overall loan origination, increased 2% sequentially, while student loans decreased 5% from the fourth quarter.
The good news about its current situation is that it generates more than double the interest rate from its personal loans (13.8%) relative to student loans (5.6%). The bad news is that the default rate of personal loans is 4.8%, 8x that of personal loans.
Another area that could become a more significant piece of its loan portfolio is senior secured loans, secured by assets owned by the borrower. It added $399 million in Q1 2024, bringing the total to $846 million at the end of March.
As CFO Christopher Lapointe said in the Q1 2024 conference call, these loans are equivalent to investment-grade bonds and produce net interest margins similar to unsecured loans.
Members Grow to Over 10 Million
Like any business that profits from greater membership — think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscribers, viewing hours, and ARPU (average revenue per user) — SoFi’s revenue grows as its members grow.
In Q1 2024, it added 622,000 new members, up 44% from Q1 2023, bringing the total to 8.1 million. In 2024, it expects to add 2.3 million new members in 2024, bringing the total to 9.8 million.
The second part of this equation is new products. In Q1 2024, it added 989,000 new products. Based on 622,000 new members, it added 1.59 new products per new customer.
At the end of March, it had 11.83 million total products or 1.45 per member. At the end of Q1 2023, it was 1.51. New members mean new revenues as long as the number stays in this range.
At its current pace, it should reach 10 million members early in 2025, which is a very good thing.
On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.