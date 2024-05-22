Why Is Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Stock Up 158% Today?

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday alongside the rollout of design updates from the radio frequency (RF) filter manufacturing company.
Akoustis Technologies notes that it has redesigned its XBAW manufacturing process. This removes any features that were patented by Qorvo and affecting XBAW RF filters. The company says these changes go back to the Fall of 2022.
Dave Aichele, executive vice president of Business Development at Akoustis Technologies, said the following about the news.
“While Akoustis is disappointed with the jury’s verdict, the Company prepared well in advance for all potential outcomes. Akoustis is well-prepared to move forward notwithstanding any injunction Qorvo may seek against the accused legacy versions of our products.”
AKTS Stock Movement Today
With today’s news comes heavy trading of AKTS stock. This has more than 80 million shares of AKTS changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.2 million shares. Investors will note that its float is 93.24 million shares with short interest sitting at 10.4%.
AKTS stock is up 157.8% as of Wednesday morning. However, the company’s shares were still down 82.8% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories are going to want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Wednesday! That includes what’s happening with the biggest pre-market stock movers, the latest news concerning shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) and more. All of this news is ready to go at the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- What Is Going on With Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Stock Today?
- Dear FFIE Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 28
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.