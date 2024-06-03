3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make Your Grandchildren Rich

In the world of investing, biotech stocks represent a unique blend of high risk and high reward. After a period of volatility in the broader markets in 2022 and 2023, biotech stocks are now drawing attention for their potential to deliver substantial long-term returns.
The global biotechnology market, valued at $1.2 trillion in 2022, is projected to grow to $3.9 trillion by 2031. Key drivers for growth include increasing R&D activities, government funding and rising demand. New biotechnology products can address chronic diseases and agricultural challenges.
As we look to the future, the biotech industry stands at the forefront of medical advancements. These include revolutionary cancer treatments to groundbreaking gene editing technologies. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or new to the biotech scene, consider these three biotech stocks. They could be worth exploring for their explosive growth potential and ability to make a lasting impact on your financial future.
CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is one of the leading companies in the biotechnology sector. The company has been in the spotlight with its first CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy, Casgevy.
In Q1 of 2024, the company reported a net loss of $116.6 million, a significant increase from the prior year’s $53 million. This was due to CRSP’s strategic investments in R&D and market expansion for Casgevy. Despite this, the firm boasts a robust cash reserve of approximately $2.1 billion, underpinning its capacity for sustained growth and further drug approvals expected in the next two to three years.
The launch of Casgevy marks a significant milestone in CRISPR Therapeutics’ journey, offering a potentially functional cure for patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion dependent beta thalassemia. The therapy, priced at approximately $2.2 million, represents a groundbreaking advance in treatment. With Casgevy’s approval not only in the U.S. but also in the U.K., E.U., and other regions, CRISPR Therapeutics is expanding its global footprint.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has consistently demonstrated its prowess in developing groundbreaking therapies. Despite a minor setback with its Q1 revenue, the company’s shares have shown resilience, appreciating by 16% year-to-date (YTD).
During Q1 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported an EPS of $9.55, which fell short of expectations by $0.55. The revenues stood at $3.15 billion, a slight year-over-year (YOY) decrease, missing forecasts by $75 million. However, the company’s key growth products, Dupixent and Libtayo, exhibited strong growth.
REGN’s market resilience is largely due to its innovative product pipeline and strategic focus areas. EYLEA, its flagship product for various eye diseases, continues to perform well despite increased competition and market saturation. The product reported a solid uptake since its launch, generating $200 million in its second full quarter.
Moreover, Dupixent remains a cornerstone of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ portfolio, treating a range of conditions from asthma to dermatitis. Its continued expansion into new indications is expected to significantly broaden its market and boost revenue streams.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is known for its pioneering cystic fibrosis treatments. The company has broadened its therapeutic horizons to include transformative treatments for other serious health conditions. They include sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, through revolutionary gene-editing therapies.
In its most recent quarterly report for Q1 of 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported revenues of $2.69 billion, marking a robust 14% increase YOY. This growth is not just a spike but part of a consistent trend, with the company maintaining double-digit growth rates over the past decade. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ financial health is further underscored by its impressive cash reserves, with approximately $10.1 billion in cash and investments.
Also, Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ R&D pipeline remains robust, with promising therapies in various stages of development. This includes VX-548, a non-opioid pain management drug poised to address a significant market need given the ongoing opioid crisis. Additionally, VRTX is exploring treatments in new domains, such as acute pain and type 1 diabetes, potentially broadening its impact across the healthcare spectrum.
On the date of publication, Mohammed Saqib did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.