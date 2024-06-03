3 Gene Editing Stocks That Could Make Your Grandchildren Rich

Gene-editing stocks has been gaining substantial attention, as the industry holds the potential to revolutionize medicine. From curing genetic disorders to enhancing agricultural productivity, the applications are vast and transformative. As of 2024, several companies are at the forefront of this groundbreaking technology, leveraging advancements like CRISPR/Cas9 to develop therapies for previously untreatable conditions.
Investors looking to capitalize on this innovative sector should pay attention to recent developments and insights from industry leaders. For instance, Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomics Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) is heavily invested in gene-editing stocks. Another significant milestone was the FDA approval of Casgevy, a gene therapy for sickle cell disease.
With these promising developments, gene-editing stocks offer a tantalizing opportunity for investors willing to navigate the inherent risks of biotech investments. I think that we’ve only started to tap into their long-term potential, and that it could make one’s grandchildren rich with a sizable enough investment in this industry.
CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is a leading gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s pipeline includes therapies for hemoglobinopathies, oncology and regenerative medicine.
In addition to hemoglobinopathies, CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing its oncology portfolio, including multiple CAR-T cell therapies aimed at treating various cancers. The company is also exploring regenerative medicine applications
In Q1 2024, CRISPR Therapeutics reported a net loss of $116.6 million, or $1.43 per share, missing the analysts’ consensus estimate of a $1.35 per share loss. The company generated $0.50 million in revenue during the quarter, significantly lower than the expected $25.53 million.
This revenue drop reflects the company’s ongoing investment in research and development for its pipeline programs. Despite the financial challenges, CRISPR Therapeutics continues to advance its gene-editing technologies and therapeutic candidates.
CRISPR Therapeutics is focused on advancing its clinical programs and expanding its pipeline. The company anticipates significant milestones in 2024, including potential regulatory approvals for exa-cel.
Editas Medicine (EDIT)
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is pioneering the development of genome editing technologies to treat a range of serious diseases. Its focus includes therapies for genetic eye disorders, hematologic diseases and oncology, leveraging its CRISPR and TALEN gene-editing platforms.
Editas Medicine continues to advance its pipeline of gene-editing therapies. One of the leading candidates in its pipeline is EDIT-101, a CRISPR-based experimental medicine for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10), a genetic eye disorder. The company is also developing EDIT-301, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.
In Q1 2024, Editas Medicine reported a net loss of 76 cents per share, which was wider than the analysts’ consensus estimate of a 63 cents loss per share. The company generated $1.10 million in revenue during the quarter, significantly below the expected $11.14 million. This marked an 88.9% year-over-year decrease in revenue.
EDIT’s recent financials are not a cause for alarm given its solid pipeline, and could be one of those stocks that could lead to generational wealth.
Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is at the forefront of developing curative therapies using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Its pipeline includes treatments for transthyretin amyloidosis, hemophilia and other genetic diseases. Intellia is also exploring in vivo editing applications.
In Q1 2024, Intellia Therapeutics reported a net loss of $1.12 per share, which was better than the analysts’ consensus estimate of a $1.38 loss per share. The company generated $28.94 million in revenue, significantly exceeding the expected $11.50 million.
Intellia aims to advance its clinical programs and expand its pipeline. The company is focused on achieving key milestones, including advancing NTLA-2001 through later-stage clinical trials and progressing its other candidates. The company remains well-positioned to leverage its CRISPR/Cas9 technology to develop transformative therapies for genetic diseases.
Biotech stocks are sometimes seen as risky, all or nothing investments. But NTLA could potentially mint new millionaires and lead to generational wealth if one is comfortable with outlying a significant amount of money.
On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.