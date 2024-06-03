3 Reasons Why SMCI Stock Could Still Be a Buy

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock is having a moment. Over half the company’s revenue comes from AI GPU platforms. Super Micro is a leading provider of AI technology, offering Direct Liquid Cooling systems that reduce cooling costs by up to 40% compared to air-cooled systems.
Super Micro recently expanded production in Malaysia, Taiwan, and Silicon Valley to meet demand, using next-gen Intel XEON and AMD Turin platforms. SMCI stock offers exposure to AI’s hypergrowth trends for long-term growth investors.
xAI Collaboration Benefits Super Micro
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Super Micro Computer stocks surged on June 20 after Elon Musk announced they would supply servers for his AI startup xAI’s supercomputer project.
Following Musk’s announcement, Dell Technologies saw its shares rise by more than 5%, while Super Micro Computer experienced a notable increase of over 8% in recent trading sessions. This surge reflects investor optimism in the potential success of Musk’s supercomputer initiative.
Named “Dojo,” the $500 million project will be built in Buffalo, New York, with plans for another advanced supercomputer cluster at Tesla’s Austin, Texas facility. These technologies aim to bolster Tesla’s capabilities in computer vision and large language models, crucial for advancing robotics and autonomous vehicles.
Established in 2023, xAI sought to challenge AI leaders like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google. Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, now directs his expertise and resources toward advancing xAI in the AI sector. Partnering with Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer ensures xAI’s access to crucial hardware for its AI advancements.
SMCI Has Great Growth Potential
In Q4 2023, Supermicro’s revenue increased 37% and earnings rose 115%. AI server sales primarily drove this growth. The market predicts a 110% increase in revenue in 2024. Although the company faces challenges in gaming GPU sales and data center chip demand, with Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) influence, SMCI could still thrive.
In 2024, Nvidia saw a 126% increase in data center GPU sales amid the growing generative AI market. Analysts are expecting a 98% increase for 2025, and I think SMCI stock is likely to continue to benefit from this optimistic outlook. The company is expected to see more growth, with revenue rising 58% until 2026.
That said, the company is capable of targeting a bigger share in the AI server market. If the company is able to grow its market share in this key high-growth market, while also growing margins over time from an improving mix, that’s a strong bullish thesis to get behind.
Great Nvidia Influence
Super Micro Computer relies heavily on integrating Nvidia GPUs into its data center products. It functions as a key Nvidia partner, providing essential hardware and software for customer applications.
Recently, SMCI unveiled its SuperCluster lineup capable of supporting 256 to 512 Nvidia H100 or H200 GPUs, tailored to various cooling needs and client specifications. These configurations, like a liquid-cooled setup with 512 H200 GPUs costing up to $40,000 each, could lead to significant expenses exceeding $20 million solely in GPU costs.
Depending on demand, SMCI could become one of Nvidia’s top clients in the coming decade. While SMCI may outperform Nvidia in the short term, both stocks remain attractive for long-term investors because of their distinct market focuses in AI.
Its partnership with Nvidia for high-end GPUs is crucial, but it’s also integrating AMD’s GPUs to diversify and sustain sales growth independently of Nvidia’s dominance.
While Nvidia remains dominant in GPUs with 88% market share, Super Micro aims to leverage its partnerships for substantial market expansion.
SMCI Stock Is a Buy In My Books
Super Micro has clearly appealed to investors holding Nvidia and other AI-adjacent stocks because of its strong position in the AI-friendly server market. With revenue and earnings projected to double in 2024 and potentially in future years, this is a stock that could certainly look cheap in a year or two down the road.
I think there’s a reason growth investors are piling into this name. Right now, alongside Nvidia, SMCI stock looks to be among the most sure bets investors with a short-term time horizon may want to consider for outperformance in this space.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.