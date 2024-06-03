Investing in the stock market can be both thrilling and daunting. However, amidst the volatility and uncertainty, finding reliable stocks to buy makes the journey much smoother.
When you’re just getting started, excitement will ensue. However, the truth is that you won’t be prepared for the rollercoaster you are about to embark on. Stock market investing is never a straight line to success; there will be ups and downs, and you are bound to lose money along the way. This is where reliable stocks come in, offering investors a blend of stability and growth potential.
If you are a more risk-averse investor, these safe companies are likely right up your alley.
Now, let’s unpack the top 3 reliable stocks ready to deliver 25% returns or more by 2027!
Visa (V)
Visa (NYSE:V) is a cornerstone in the global payments industry and one of the world’s largest payment processors. With a vast network spanning over 200 countries and territories, Visa facilitates seamless and secure transactions for millions of merchants and customers worldwide.
Visa’s extensive global network and robust technological infrastructure provide a competitive edge that is hard to match. Its strategic partnerships have further enhanced its market position over the years, enabling it to expand its service offerings. Moreover, its cybersecurity, blockchain and AI-infused product innovation ensures it remains at the forefront of the payments industry. In the 2023 fiscal year, Visa delivered record revenue, earnings and free cash flow. Growth accelerated due to strong payment volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. Additionally, revenue and earnings continue to grow at double digits in 2024. Boasting a more than $500 billion market capitalization and growing dividend per share, V stock is one of the best reliable stocks to buy in 2024.
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is undoubtedly one of the top reliable stocks poised to outperform the market. Its diversified healthcare offerings, ranging from health insurance to healthcare services, make it well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand in the United States.
UnitedHealth Group might just be a once-in-a-lifetime business. Its robust business model and strong moat have led the company to consistently deliver revenue, earnings and free cash flow growth over the last decade. The company currently boasts a market capitalization north of $400 billion and is the largest healthcare company in the world by revenue. This is certainly no easy feat to achieve, and UnitedHealth Group’s commitment to value-based care positions it well for the future. In FY23, revenue increased 15% year over year to $371.6 billion. Earnings per share rose 13% year over year to $23.86 per share while delivering a record free cash flow of $25.7 billion. While the company recently suffered from a cybersecurity hack windfall earlier this year, its EPS outlook remains intact. Investors can potentially yield substantial returns from UNH stock by 2027, making it a great addition to any long term portfolio.
Republic Services (RSG)
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), a leading waste disposal and recycling service provider, plays a crucial role in environmental sustainability and resource conservation. After coming off a strong year in 2023, CEO Jan Vander Ark remains confident in delivering solid revenue and earnings per share growth in 2024.
Republic Services is a great business for investors looking for the most reliable stocks to invest in for the long haul. The company operates in a highly regulated industry, providing a stable operating environment and consistent service demand. If the economy is doing good or bad, its services will remain in high demand at the residential, commercial, or industrial levels. This provides a positive backdrop for its business and investors seeking out companies with steady revenue, earnings, and cash flow from operations. In FY23, Republic Services saw record revenue of nearly $15 billion. Earnings per share swelled 17% year over year to $5.47 per share, with strong EBITDA margin expansions. Management also expects another outsized year of growth in revenue, EBITDA, earnings and free cash flow in the 2024 fiscal year.
On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.