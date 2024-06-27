Already Own Nvidia? Why AMD Is the Next No-Brainer AI Chip Stock to Buy.

Rising interest in semiconductor companies has driven markets to all-time highs. While little focus is paid on companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) here) gets plenty of attention. However, if we’re going to need as many chips as many think, that AMD stock could be a buy in this environment.
AMD’s growth has certainly not been as impressive as Nvidia, both on a fundamental level and in terms of stock price performance. Nvidia led the AI chips market with a surge of more than 200% this past year, compared to AMD’s 28% bump higher.
However, on a year-to-date basis this year, AMD stock has actually increased less than 15%, meaning a passive investor in an index fund would have likely outperformed versus those holding this stock.
That said, with valuations where they are, let’s see if we can make an argument why AMD may be a buy relative to its chip stock peers. Here’s the bull case behind this semiconductor maker.
MI325X GPU and More on the Way
Product releases and continued innovation is becoming increasingly important for investors looking at chip stocks. With AMD, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes that investors may want to focus on.
AMD’s new MI325X accelerator boasts 288 GB of HBM3e memory and 6 TBps bandwidth, surpassing the MI300X’s specs. Notably, this accelerator fits into the MI325X Platform, offering advantages over Nvidia’s H200, with double the memory and faster bandwidth for enhanced AI performance.
Additionally, AMD recently unveiled plans to launch a new data center GPU annually, starting with the MI325X featuring CDNA 3 architecture, akin to the MI300X. Scheduled for release later this year, the MI325X will be succeeded by a CDNA 4 architecture-based GPU in 2025.
It promises enhanced compute performance and memory capabilities. Following this, a next-generation CDNA architecture GPU is set for 2026.
It features 288 GB of HBM3e memory and leveraging a more advanced 3-nanometer manufacturing process, supporting 6-bit and 4-bit floating point data formats.
While AMD compared its MI325X against Nvidia’s H200, Nvidia plans to counter with more powerful GPUs based on the new Blackwell architecture later in the year. Nvidia’s strategy shift, announced last year, aims to release accelerator chips annually instead of biennially.
Despite Nvidia’s accelerated plans, AMD remains confident in its competitive stance with products like the MI325X and the upcoming CDNA 4-based Instinct GPU in 2025, marking a significant advancement in competitiveness.
Recent Cyberattack is Not Impactful for AMD
These product releases are great, but there are also headwinds investors are pricing in right now. Among the leading headwinds facing investors is a recently-announced cyberattack.
IntelBroker reportedly claimed responsibility, posting stolen data on the dark web, including ROMs, source codes, and product details.
AMD confirmed the cyberattack, stating the accessed information was minimal and unlikely to affect operations. The company suspects product details were sourced from third-party sites, pending a full investigation.
The hacker, IntelBroker, known for previous breaches, timed the attack during AMD’s busy Computex 2024.
We’ll have to see how this all plays out. But certainly, there does appear to be reason for some concern among investors, and this is one of the key headlines that’s clearly driven some negative price action for the stock over the past week (in addition to broader selling pressure within the chips sector).
Hoard AMD Stock
AMD stock currently remains around 30% off its recent peak. Thus, this either represents a buying opportunity for those bullish on the company, or a technical warning for investors and traders worried about more downside ahead.
Now, valuations are starting to matter, and it’s clear that Nvidia’s share price growth isn’t likely going to continue at the rapid rate it has (which has spurred similar buying activity in AMD stock in the past). Thus, the sort of sector-wide tailwinds may slow, at least for now.
But over the long-term, I think the chips sector is one that’s going to grow at a rate that far outpaces Nvidia’s ability to keep up with demand. If that’s the case, AMD’s new product launches could drive additional market share over time relative to smaller peers.
If this sector is ultimately going to be a duopoly, I think owning both stocks makes the most sense moving forward. Accordingly, perhaps Nvidia investors may want to consider owning a little AMD stock as well, given its relative attractiveness right now.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.